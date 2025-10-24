 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Fellowship Marvel Rivals The Outer Worlds 2 Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 24 October 2025 Build 20528203 Edited 24 October 2025 – 21:26:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🦏 RHINO IS OUT NOW! 🦏

You asked for it - and it’s finally here!

We’re already working on new animals, so stay tuned — more coming soon 👀

What else in this update:
- Added visual clues at locations where the Mother’s hands attack

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue with the ostrich’s attack at low FPS

  • Fixed a bug where notes from previous keepers were missing in new enclosures

  • Fixed an issue preventing the "Unnecessary Healing" achievement from being unlocked

  • Fixed bugs related to displaying secret codes in certain enclosures

Happy Halloween and have a spooky time in Zoochosis! 🎃

Changed files in this update

Depot 2458561
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link