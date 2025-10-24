🦏 RHINO IS OUT NOW! 🦏

You asked for it - and it’s finally here!

We’re already working on new animals, so stay tuned — more coming soon 👀



What else in this update:

- Added visual clues at locations where the Mother’s hands attack



Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue with the ostrich’s attack at low FPS

Fixed a bug where notes from previous keepers were missing in new enclosures

Fixed an issue preventing the "Unnecessary Healing" achievement from being unlocked

Fixed bugs related to displaying secret codes in certain enclosures





Happy Halloween and have a spooky time in Zoochosis! 🎃