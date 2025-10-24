Steam Reviews: Your Feedback Helps!
Every Steam review for Super Fantasy Kingdom is read carefully to understand what’s working well, what feels rough, and what could use attention next.
If you’ve been playing and want to share your experience, even a short review helps. A few words about what stood out or what could be improved make a real difference as development continues.
As Early Access begins, here’s what’s ahead, and don’t miss the new release day trailer.
If you'd like to get a leg up on ruling your kingdom, we do have a beginner's guide for you to check out and a free community wiki updated by members like you.
Join the Super Fantasy Kingdom Community
Come be part of the Super Fantasy Kingdom community. Join us on Discord to talk with other players, share your kingdoms, and see what others are building. You can also find updates and discussions on Reddit, follow news and posts on Bluesky and Twitter, and YouTube.
