War Thunder is turning 13 soon, and what better way to start the celebrations than to have in-game discounts for vehicles, modifications, backups and Premium Account time! Running low on useful consumables? Have you been dreaming of buying a certain vehicle and want to unlock its modifications quickly? Now’s the time to treat yourself!

In-game Discounts!

When: From October 24th (11:00 GMT) until October 29th (11:00 GMT). Where: In-game for all nations.

50% discount on vehicles for all nations for Silver Lions and Golden Eagles.

50% discount on all modifications, talismans and backups.

50% discount on a Premium Account in-game for 90 and 365 days and in the Gaijin store for 180 days.

Please note: Discounts do not apply to vehicles released in the Tusk Force and Leviathans major updates, as well as squadron vehicles and modifications, talismans, and backups for these vehicles.

This is far from all we have in store! Stay tuned, as War Thunder’s birthday celebrations are just getting started. There’s plenty of exciting things to look forward to!