24 October 2025 Build 20528010 Edited 24 October 2025 – 11:32:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

War Thunder is turning 13 soon, and what better way to start the celebrations than to have in-game discounts for vehicles, modifications, backups and Premium Account time! Running low on useful consumables? Have you been dreaming of buying a certain vehicle and want to unlock its modifications quickly? Now’s the time to treat yourself!

In-game Discounts!

When: From October 24th (11:00 GMT) until October 29th (11:00 GMT).

Where: In-game for all nations.

  • 50% discount on vehicles for all nations for Silver Lions and Golden Eagles.

  • 50% discount on all modifications, talismans and backups.

  • 50% discount on a Premium Account in-game for 90 and 365 days and in the Gaijin store for 180 days.

Please note: Discounts do not apply to vehicles released in the Tusk Force and Leviathans major updates, as well as squadron vehicles and modifications, talismans, and backups for these vehicles.

This is far from all we have in store! Stay tuned, as War Thunder’s birthday celebrations are just getting started. There’s plenty of exciting things to look forward to!

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux War Thunder Content Depot 236391
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit War Thunder Mac Depot 236392
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit War Thunder Linux Depot 236393
  • Loading history…
Windows War Thunder Win Depot 236394
  • Loading history…
Windows Linux 64-bitDLC 1945840 War Thunder - Ground Forces High-res Texture Pack (1945840) Depot Depot 1945840
  • Loading history…
Windows Linux 64-bitDLC 1945841 War Thunder - Air Forces High-res Texture Pack (1945841) Depot Depot 1945841
  • Loading history…
Windows Linux 64-bitDLC 1945930 War Thunder - Environment High-res Texture Pack (1945930) Depot Depot 1945930
  • Loading history…
