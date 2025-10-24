In this hotfix, we're dealing with a few annoyances that popped up after the massive 1.5 update.
These are the changes:
- Malice portrait didn't display correctly for some players - fixed;
- Fixed an issue where the game would sometimes crash to the main menu when switching locations;
- Commissar's At All Costs! now works with all Inferno pistols;
- Fixed missing chain textures on Thassera;
- Fixed missing textures on some Servoskulls;
