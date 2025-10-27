 Skip to content
Major 27 October 2025 Build 20527991 Edited 27 October 2025 – 10:46:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’re happy to announce a set of major improvements to GeoGuessr Steam Edition. Along with an updated navigation UI, check out the updates below!

New game modes - both for free:

  • Quickplay Solo Duels

    • Play unlimited Solo Duels against players of similar skill

    • Watch your Quickplay rating evolve as you win or lose games

    • Enhanced stats, showing strongest/toughest regions among other things

    • Spectate your opponent post guess

  • Quickplay Team Duels

    • Play unlimited 2v2 Team Duels against other duos

    • Team up with a Steam friend or find a random teammate

Discontinued components:

  • Amateur division in competitive Solo Duels - replaced by Quickplay Solo Duels

  • Unranked Team Duels - replaced by Quickplay Team Duels

Updates aside, just like before GeoGuessr Steam Pass holders can play Competitive Solo Duels - action-packed showdowns against players from all over the world. Win games, climb the divisional ladder and see how your stats change over time.

As the game is still in Early Access, we’re keeping eyes and ears open for bugs and user feedback. 

Happy playing!

Changed files in this update

