Another update to Argus today:

-Overhaul to splitting of tracks. Tracks are now interleaved by Start/Move event rather than splitting all events.

-Merging of the song/track optimisation options. Events are optimised in a three pass process: 1. Start/Move events at the same time, or Set Modulator events at the same time, are merged to unify the result. 2. Move events which set the same data and therefore do nothing are deleted. 3. Kill or Set Modulator events when no actor is playing are deleted.

-New custom objects added, included cube faces (named North/South/East/West/Top/Bottom), court-card objects, 2x1 mirror plane; and a slight change to the texture layout on the 2x2 mirror plane.



Happy animating!



Mark