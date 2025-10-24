G'day Rat Racers.
This is a small hotfix patch for some immediate issues I caught while testing the release build of the online update.
Bugfixes:
Fixed a bug where race start animations would play too early then reset when the race "started" on Player 1's instance of the game in online mode.
Fixed a serious timing issue that could cause latency compensation to be inconsistent across clients.
Fixed an issue with Player.log spam from code that should have been removed before release. Sorry about that!
Changed files in this update