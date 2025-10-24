 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20527856
G'day Rat Racers.

This is a small hotfix patch for some immediate issues I caught while testing the release build of the online update.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed a bug where race start animations would play too early then reset when the race "started" on Player 1's instance of the game in online mode.

  • Fixed a serious timing issue that could cause latency compensation to be inconsistent across clients.

  • Fixed an issue with Player.log spam from code that should have been removed before release. Sorry about that!

