Welcome to All Hallows' Eve pt.1
The first major update for The Field Between has officially released, bringing many new features and changes to the game. Watch the update trailer now:
The main goal of this update is to improve the general gameplay flow, by making the early game ramp up less punishing, and giving players another option for progression, as well as add some minor spooky events to keep the player on their toes while working. Initially, this was just a single update, but then I realised Halloween was exactly a week later, and I had to celebrate that! My two choices were pushing this update back a week despite it being on schedule, or planning another update for a week later. Is there such a thing as too many updates?
Patch Notes
Added customer trades
Customers can now offer you additional rewards besides cash, these include seeds and fertilisers.
They will give you half these rewards for accepting their offer, and the other half for delivering it.
This should both incentivise players to accept more offers, and also provide them with extra stock, which especially helps early game.
Customers can offer seeds that the player doesn't yet have unlocked, allowing an alternate path of progression that doesn't require the player to upgrade their store as urgently.
Added seven new random events
As to not spoil the surprise, I won't discuss these events here, you'll have to find them yourself...
The intention was to add some more minor events, to keep the player on their toes without directly affecting anything important.
Added shaders to enhance visuals
Chromatic abberation, pixel jittering and dithering effects have been added to give the game more of a defined, horror aesthetic.
Lighting has been adjusted to better fit the skybox.
Please let me know if you detect any significant performance decreases from the new visuals.
Added three new music tracks
Added 'Ro-bop' as a new random daytime track - it's what robots like to listen to.
Added 'Robot's Lament' as part of one of the new random events.
Added 'Life & Death' as an alternate menu track for players who have unlocked every achievement.
Rebalanced store costs
Seed costs have been reduced, to help make early game progression feel less punishing.
Reduced robot costs, to make them more accessible at an earlier point.
Various bug fixes
Fixed an issue that prevented the robot's moving noise from playing correctly.
Fixed an issue that prevented players from rejecting offers after talking with the visage of death.
Fixed an issue where music would be automatically muted after starting a new game for the first time.
Various other minor fixes that I can't remember.
