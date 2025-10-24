Welcome to All Hallows' Eve pt.1

The first major update for The Field Between has officially released, bringing many new features and changes to the game. Watch the update trailer now:

The main goal of this update is to improve the general gameplay flow, by making the early game ramp up less punishing, and giving players another option for progression, as well as add some minor spooky events to keep the player on their toes while working. Initially, this was just a single update, but then I realised Halloween was exactly a week later, and I had to celebrate that! My two choices were pushing this update back a week despite it being on schedule, or planning another update for a week later. Is there such a thing as too many updates?

Patch Notes