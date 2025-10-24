 Skip to content
24 October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

DriveWave — Full Launch is Here

Hey everyone,

Thank you all for trying the DriveWave demo during Steam Next Fest. Your feedback and support have meant a lot.
It’s finally time to launch the game I made over the summer with my son as a small side project and to get myself back into the flow of making games again alongside Metal Thunder.

What’s New

  • Full release with 25+ supported languages

  • Demo progression will not carry over

  • Supporter DLC that instantly unlocks all cars

  • Lots of achievements to earn

  • More locations to explore

  • Over 184 cars to collect and drive

  • New rims and customization options

  • Quality of life improvements across the board

Have fun with the full version, and if you have suggestions or questions, come hang out in our Discord.

Day 1 Patch Notes

  • Fixed the 400 km/h issue. Some cars can now go beyond 400 km/h

  • Fixed how environments are handled. They now change properly

  • Added an FPS Limiter

  • Improved multi-monitor window handling for smoother dragging

  • Added a reset hotkey (CTRL + R) if your window gets lost

Thank you again for all the support. This little side project turned into something really special.

See you on the road.
- Tolga

