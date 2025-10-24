DriveWave — Full Launch is Here
Hey everyone,
Thank you all for trying the DriveWave demo during Steam Next Fest. Your feedback and support have meant a lot.
It’s finally time to launch the game I made over the summer with my son as a small side project and to get myself back into the flow of making games again alongside Metal Thunder.
What’s New
Full release with 25+ supported languages
Demo progression will not carry over
Supporter DLC that instantly unlocks all cars
Lots of achievements to earn
More locations to explore
Over 184 cars to collect and drive
New rims and customization options
Quality of life improvements across the board
Have fun with the full version, and if you have suggestions or questions, come hang out in our Discord.
Day 1 Patch Notes
Fixed the 400 km/h issue. Some cars can now go beyond 400 km/h
Fixed how environments are handled. They now change properly
Added an FPS Limiter
Improved multi-monitor window handling for smoother dragging
Added a reset hotkey (CTRL + R) if your window gets lost
Thank you again for all the support. This little side project turned into something really special.
See you on the road.
- Tolga
