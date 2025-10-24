DriveWave — Full Launch is Here

Hey everyone,

Thank you all for trying the DriveWave demo during Steam Next Fest. Your feedback and support have meant a lot.

It’s finally time to launch the game I made over the summer with my son as a small side project and to get myself back into the flow of making games again alongside Metal Thunder.

What’s New

Full release with 25+ supported languages

Demo progression will not carry over

Supporter DLC that instantly unlocks all cars

Lots of achievements to earn

More locations to explore

Over 184 cars to collect and drive

New rims and customization options

Quality of life improvements across the board

Have fun with the full version, and if you have suggestions or questions, come hang out in our Discord.

Day 1 Patch Notes

Fixed the 400 km/h issue. Some cars can now go beyond 400 km/h

Fixed how environments are handled. They now change properly

Added an FPS Limiter

Improved multi-monitor window handling for smoother dragging

Added a reset hotkey (CTRL + R) if your window gets lost

Thank you again for all the support. This little side project turned into something really special.



See you on the road.

- Tolga