General UI Fixes
UI Fixes Improved (text over lapping, exponential numbers)
Gameplay
Removed Royal Flush as a seperate type to Straight Flush
Fixed stacking effects on Jokers when saving/loading
Adding missing seals to Go Go Green Pawer Ranger effect.
Cards in the process of being destroyed no longer persist after saving/loading
Bug Reporting Feature
A big shout out to our Discord community (join here!) we have added a new bug reporting function in the settings to help improve Pawker.
We are excited a new mode will be coming soon, meow meow!
Changed files in this update