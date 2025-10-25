 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20527739 Edited 25 October 2025 – 06:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

General UI Fixes

  • UI Fixes Improved (text over lapping, exponential numbers)

Gameplay

  • Removed Royal Flush as a seperate type to Straight Flush

  • Fixed stacking effects on Jokers when saving/loading

  • Adding missing seals to Go Go Green Pawer Ranger effect.

  • Cards in the process of being destroyed no longer persist after saving/loading

Bug Reporting Feature

  • A big shout out to our Discord community (join here!) we have added a new bug reporting function in the settings to help improve Pawker.

  • We are excited a new mode will be coming soon, meow meow!

Changed files in this update

