24 October 2025 Build 20527671 Edited 24 October 2025 – 11:19:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed critical bug where players that had played the game a long time ago had stale user configs which would lead to the user unable to connect to game sessions or other weird bugs

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1657091
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1657093
  • Loading history…
