 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Football Manager 26 Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20527273 Edited 24 October 2025 – 11:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes

  • Fixed animals getting stuck when fog of war returns.


UI & copy updates

  • Updated dialog copy for clarity.
  • Adjusted tip panel sizes to better fit their content.
  • Added tip to level 1 when Ancient Echo tile is not found within 5 turns.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3526291
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link