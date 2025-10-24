- Fixed animals getting stuck when fog of war returns.
UI & copy updates
- Updated dialog copy for clarity.
- Adjusted tip panel sizes to better fit their content.
- Added tip to level 1 when Ancient Echo tile is not found within 5 turns.
