Hi all!

I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you so much for all the support and kind comments since the full release.

I’m truly happy with how things are going and seeing that you’re enjoying it too means the world to me. 💚

I’ve been receiving lots of feedback, and little by little I’ll keep implementing everything you suggest!

Here’s what’s new in today’s version:

🆕 New Halloween Items:

🎉 Halloween bunting – A string of colorful pennant flags that brings a gentle festive touch.

👻 Halloween ghost – A gentle little spirit that wanders quietly through the night.

🎃 Halloween pumpkins – A cheerful set of pumpkins that brings autumn warmth to your place.

🪆 Halloween scarecrow – A rustic scarecrow keeping shinigami away under the moonlight.

🌳 Halloween tree – A decorative Halloween-themed tree.

💡 Halloween lights – A string of colorful lights that brings a soft festive glow.

🛠️ Fixes & Improvements:

General bug fixes .

Performance improvements for smoother gameplay.

Fixed table placement issues for better alignment and snapping.

Thank you all again for the warmth and enthusiasm you keep showing, it truly keeps me motivated.

More updates and new items are on the way soon! 🍵✨

– The Laba