24 October 2025 Build 20527084
Update notes via Steam Community
■Update
-New Nyankoropon Added!
-Event [Tricks, Treats, and the Young Girl] begins!
-[Tale of a Yamatai Encounter] Event Returns!
-Fairytale Alice Packs Added!
-We have implemented compensatory measures for the database failure.

Please see [10/24/2025 Update Information] for the detail.

Changed files in this update

Windows OnigiriUS Depot 290471
