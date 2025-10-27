 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20527082
Update notes via Steam Community

A minor version update has been released.

・Adjusted and added cutscenes to clarify the path to Ex Stages.

・Added reroll feature to the Shop (Cost: 20)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2389041
macOS Depot 2389042
