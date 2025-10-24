 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20527054 Edited 24 October 2025 – 11:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

AI-generated voiceovers in the Russian localization were replaced with a live ones. This means all lines were recorded by a professional voice actor, so you can enjoy the authentic, real voice. Have fun!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3895172
