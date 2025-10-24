1. Fixed an issue where the lighting in the Library map (Principal) was too bright.
2. Doubled the amount of HP recovered during combo attacks.
3. Fixed the lighting in the Cafe map (Happy Church Pastor).
4. Added a transparent wall on the player's side in the Express 2 map (Ochorok).
5. Fixed a bug where the save list would expand infinitely when opening the save screen multiple times.
2nd Emergency Patch for 2025-10-24
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows Depot 4072171
