24 October 2025 Build 20527053 Edited 24 October 2025 – 11:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
1. Fixed an issue where the lighting in the Library map (Principal) was too bright.
2. Doubled the amount of HP recovered during combo attacks.
3. Fixed the lighting in the Cafe map (Happy Church Pastor).
4. Added a transparent wall on the player's side in the Express 2 map (Ochorok).
5. Fixed a bug where the save list would expand infinitely when opening the save screen multiple times.

