 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Football Manager 26 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20526961 Edited 24 October 2025 – 13:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Content Creator Spotlight

A new player created a video showcasing his journey so far in Nin Online. Thank you Criminal Man for making this!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VmTsfn_7Ne0

Expect updates to slow down while we focus all our time and energy into creating content for the next expansion!

Content

  • Waterfall Arena (TDM event)

  • New Mobs

    • Replaced Leeches with Wild Rabbits on Oak Trail Map

    • Carrot is now obtainable

    • Rabbit Paw is now obtainable

    • Added Keldo & Leno Bosses to Fallen Stones Gorge Map (in place of Leeches)

    • Thanks Luhan & Slugnir as always for working on this!

Changes

  • Bubbles weapon attacks no longer count as traps on No Trap tiles
    Only long lasting projectiles like Bear Trap and Explosive Tags count now.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed event timings on the tournament leaderboard

  • Fixed DPI Scaling with legacy login browser window

  • Fixed bug where if you are muted, you can't use /event leave and /buyhouse commands etc.

  • Fixed Team HUD not saving position on login

  • Chat/typing getting interrupted by Combat/CTF notification messages

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1674011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link