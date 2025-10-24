Content Creator Spotlight
A new player created a video showcasing his journey so far in Nin Online. Thank you Criminal Man for making this!
Expect updates to slow down while we focus all our time and energy into creating content for the next expansion!
Content
Waterfall Arena (TDM event)
New Mobs
Replaced Leeches with Wild Rabbits on Oak Trail Map
Carrot is now obtainable
Rabbit Paw is now obtainable
Added Keldo & Leno Bosses to Fallen Stones Gorge Map (in place of Leeches)
Thanks Luhan & Slugnir as always for working on this!
Changes
Bubbles weapon attacks no longer count as traps on No Trap tiles
Only long lasting projectiles like Bear Trap and Explosive Tags count now.
Bug Fixes
Fixed event timings on the tournament leaderboard
Fixed DPI Scaling with legacy login browser window
Fixed bug where if you are muted, you can't use /event leave and /buyhouse commands etc.
Fixed Team HUD not saving position on login
Chat/typing getting interrupted by Combat/CTF notification messages
