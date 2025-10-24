Content Creator Spotlight

A new player created a video showcasing his journey so far in Nin Online. Thank you Criminal Man for making this!

Expect updates to slow down while we focus all our time and energy into creating content for the next expansion!

Content

Waterfall Arena (TDM event)

New Mobs Replaced Leeches with Wild Rabbits on Oak Trail Map Carrot is now obtainable Rabbit Paw is now obtainable Added Keldo & Leno Bosses to Fallen Stones Gorge Map (in place of Leeches) Thanks Luhan & Slugnir as always for working on this!



Changes

Bubbles weapon attacks no longer count as traps on No Trap tiles

Only long lasting projectiles like Bear Trap and Explosive Tags count now.

Bug Fixes