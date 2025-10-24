Attention Site-02,
Happy Halloween!
We’ve released an update containing a few features to get us into the seasonal spirit. We’ve built this update on top of version 14.2, so you can expect some large game changes as a whole.
We’ll be releasing the 14.2 changelog in the coming days, so you get a chance to experience the update blind.
Here’s what you can expect within the Halloween update:
- Special candies from SCP-330, imbued with the spirit of Halloween.
- Seasonal skin changes for roles across all teams.
- The temporary return of SCP-3114.
- Some items have special skins — such as the Demon Core Jailbird or Jackie for SCP-018.
- Decorations all across the zones, including the new HCZ, and a special skybox.
- Lighting changes, chase themes, and other changes from 14.2.
- A new permanent SCP item.
- And more!
Thank you for your continued support, and here’s to another Halloween.
See you in the dark.
- Northwood Studios
Lights and Frights - Halloween Event Now Live
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
64-bit SCP: Secret Laboratory Windows Content Depot 700331
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update