Major 24 October 2025 Build 20526925 Edited 24 October 2025 – 19:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Attention Site-02,

Happy Halloween!

We’ve released an update containing a few features to get us into the seasonal spirit. We’ve built this update on top of version 14.2, so you can expect some large game changes as a whole.

We’ll be releasing the 14.2 changelog in the coming days, so you get a chance to experience the update blind.

Here’s what you can expect within the Halloween update:
- Special candies from SCP-330, imbued with the spirit of Halloween.
- Seasonal skin changes for roles across all teams.
- The temporary return of SCP-3114.
- Some items have special skins — such as the Demon Core Jailbird or Jackie for SCP-018.
- Decorations all across the zones, including the new HCZ, and a special skybox.
- Lighting changes, chase themes, and other changes from 14.2.
- A new permanent SCP item.
- And more!

Thank you for your continued support, and here’s to another Halloween.

See you in the dark.

- Northwood Studios

Changed files in this update

64-bit SCP: Secret Laboratory Windows Content Depot 700331
  • Loading history…
