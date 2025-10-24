Attention Site-02,



Happy Halloween!



We’ve released an update containing a few features to get us into the seasonal spirit. We’ve built this update on top of version 14.2, so you can expect some large game changes as a whole.



We’ll be releasing the 14.2 changelog in the coming days, so you get a chance to experience the update blind.



Here’s what you can expect within the Halloween update:

- Special candies from SCP-330, imbued with the spirit of Halloween.

- Seasonal skin changes for roles across all teams.

- The temporary return of SCP-3114.

- Some items have special skins — such as the Demon Core Jailbird or Jackie for SCP-018.

- Decorations all across the zones, including the new HCZ, and a special skybox.

- Lighting changes, chase themes, and other changes from 14.2.

- A new permanent SCP item.

- And more!



Thank you for your continued support, and here’s to another Halloween.



See you in the dark.



- Northwood Studios

