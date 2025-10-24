 Skip to content
Major 24 October 2025 Build 20526896 Edited 25 October 2025 – 07:06:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Happy Murderversary everyone!

This update was focused on bug fixes, optimizations and quality of life adjustments.


New Halloween Map Varient

Spookyfall


  • All words are Halloween themed.
  • The map has custom Spirit interactions and increased Spirit gain rate.
  • Flickering lights and a deadly fall await you (we mean this literally).

We didn't want to just bring fixes and thought that a variant of the most popular map would be a great addition. We will only have it available for the Halloween event.


The goods

  • Snickle Snackle no longer flickers visibility and instead is only visible if they're in your peripheral and if they're not crouched.
  • Snickle Snackle no longer propagates with their E, but do gain max health until death if they kill with it.
  • Stack gain for them is 4x as fast. ( I may drop their E ability and just make snickle do heavy back stab damage.)
  • AGMs now start to take ambient damage once they've initially been triggered, this damage will drop them within 1-6 life but wont fully kill them.
  • President no longer has stamina drain on his primary attack
  • Fixed some UV issues in Skyfall
  • Made Objective Information a toggle instead of a hold
  • Lowered Global Spirit Event count to 1 from 5, hoping this incentivizes using spirit abilities and interacting with minor spirit events more often.
  • Fixed some Normals in Skyfall
  • Staggered from Stamina now resets at half stamina back instead of waiting until fully replenished
  • Health Pips now convey 5 health each instead of 10, this will double the amount of pips shown
  • Clown music and targeting of clown both trigger at the same time now.
  • Double Barreled Shotgun Damage increased by 20%
  • Double Barreled Shotgun Recharge Rate Time Reduced to 5 seconds from 10 for a full Charge
  • Double Barreled Shotgun Only has 1 shot down from 2.
  • Cleaned up host settings sub-menu
  • Lined up No Password with Server Name text
  • Changed icons for Voting
  • Removed news section
  • Constructions now start under the pad and move up. This will prevent players from getting stuck under new constructions.
  • Constructions and Weapons/Items are now loaded into memory shortly after the round starts
  • Devourer Teleport cooldown lowered to 5 from 25 seconds.
  • Snickle damage from primary attack lowered to 15 from 25
  • Snickle is now visible for 3 seconds after attacking. Killing a player will clear the timer.
  • Micromoon Health lowered to 75 from 100
  • Killers now have a 30% damage reduction. This is removed when a Showdown starts.
  • Runners are now 15% faster than other victim roles
  • Adjusted weighting for pirate buff
  • Fixed brightness causing your screen to go black.
  • Fixed menu buttons causing rain noise to dip.
  • Fixed description of AI Killer
  • Fixed formatting on the "Auto Crouching" drop down box
  • Turned down the volume of the storm in sandbox, Jesus that was loud
  • Werewolf no longer drops his "Hands" on transform (Hilarious)
  • Replaced word library for the Skyfall password.
  • Turkeys no longer see the construction prompts
  • Devourers can now periodically sense Killers and Antagonist
  • Clown now gets different points based on the prank
  • Clown base point goal has changed from 17 per clown + 15 to 20 per clown + 15
  • Oxygen Generator can now be pranked
  • Oxygen Generator has been optimized
  • Freed up a good chunk of memory
  • Fixed multiple causes of major framerate drops
  • Adjusted candle particles
  • Corrected Normals for wood boards in Witchwood
  • Corrected Normals for rocks in witchwood
  • Upscaled texture for wood boards in Witchwood
  • Landscape in Witchwood no longer warps near player
  • Axe Murderer now is told they cannot buy weapons from the shop
  • OBJ markers no longer appear above your hud.
  • Cleaned up HUD a bit
  • Fixed a recursive bug with axe murderer axe stacks
  • Clown gets extra points for players that slip on bananas sliding into their walls
  • Clown is given more information when using prank book
  • AGMs can be Pranked now (Maximum Clownitude)
  • Noodle Passive now grants stamina drains 20% slower.
  • Fixed a bug that caused objective icons to appear above the UI
  • Fixed a bug that caused flickering of icons in world space
  • OBJ icons are now smaller to help clear up screen space
  • Other general UI adjustments that i left unspecific in my notes...
  • Blood letter is now back in
  • Fixed a pretty significant bug that caused multiple proc's of "Buff Added"
  • Changed memory loading to be asynchronous in most instances, which should help resolve menu lag.
  • Contagious is now back in
  • Snickle no longer insta-kills with their Spirit Reap if the hit player doesn't have max stacks of murder charge.
  • Fixed not being able to change 3 settings while in the tutorial.
  • Shifted quality settings for Shadows to fix T-Posing on lowest setting.
  • Fixed an order of operations issue that was causing buffs with overridden base durations to no properly set a new duration.
  • Fixed spots where players could get stuck by the trucks in Route 69
  • Took advantage of the above and adjusted layout to create more line of sight breaks in Route 69.
  • New art for lockers.
  • New art for Crates (I will eventually replace the other repeat searchables art)
  • Adjusted some overblown lights in Route 69
  • Removed a bed that was thrusted into an unsuspecting dresser in Route 69
  • Enabled volumetric fog in Route 69
  • Removed fog particles from Route 69 to improve performance
  • Added engine rumble to Trucks that are on in Route 69
  • Fixed Flashlight brightness not resetting after being used.
  • Fixed suicidal snowman
  • Reworked the Painting's Copycat code to fix bugs related to it.
  • Painting's Copycat teleporting will now make you face where you were looking after the teleport. This will help orient the player.
  • Fixed a navigation issue in Outpost 32
  • Fixed first person animations freezing occasionally.
  • Ultra Damage can no longer spread by contagious
  • Defective Clone can no longer spread by contagious
  • Escaping the Dream Realm now gives 2 stacks of normal energized instead of the 25 second duration one.
  • Replaced all trees in Camp Valentine. Players should get stuck in them much less often.
  • Fixed Evil Snow man not chasing if it got stuck in a "paused" state. (Step Frosty)
  • Fixed an issue where an antagonist would be assigned regardless of whether the minimum threshold was met, even if the threshold was enabled.
  • Fixed an issue that would cause our player base to be bigger than 8 (that was close!)



We've also launched a new game M_rdle that you can check out

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3811290/M_rdle/


If you run into any bugs or surprise features, let us know on the discussion board or in our Discord at Discord.gg/FatBombStudios

