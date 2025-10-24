Happy Murderversary everyone!
This update was focused on bug fixes, optimizations and quality of life adjustments.
New Halloween Map Varient
Spookyfall
- All words are Halloween themed.
- The map has custom Spirit interactions and increased Spirit gain rate.
- Flickering lights and a deadly fall await you (we mean this literally).
We didn't want to just bring fixes and thought that a variant of the most popular map would be a great addition. We will only have it available for the Halloween event.
The goods
- Snickle Snackle no longer flickers visibility and instead is only visible if they're in your peripheral and if they're not crouched.
- Snickle Snackle no longer propagates with their E, but do gain max health until death if they kill with it.
- Stack gain for them is 4x as fast. ( I may drop their E ability and just make snickle do heavy back stab damage.)
- AGMs now start to take ambient damage once they've initially been triggered, this damage will drop them within 1-6 life but wont fully kill them.
- President no longer has stamina drain on his primary attack
- Fixed some UV issues in Skyfall
- Made Objective Information a toggle instead of a hold
- Lowered Global Spirit Event count to 1 from 5, hoping this incentivizes using spirit abilities and interacting with minor spirit events more often.
- Fixed some Normals in Skyfall
- Staggered from Stamina now resets at half stamina back instead of waiting until fully replenished
- Health Pips now convey 5 health each instead of 10, this will double the amount of pips shown
- Clown music and targeting of clown both trigger at the same time now.
- Double Barreled Shotgun Damage increased by 20%
- Double Barreled Shotgun Recharge Rate Time Reduced to 5 seconds from 10 for a full Charge
- Double Barreled Shotgun Only has 1 shot down from 2.
- Cleaned up host settings sub-menu
- Lined up No Password with Server Name text
- Changed icons for Voting
- Removed news section
- Constructions now start under the pad and move up. This will prevent players from getting stuck under new constructions.
- Constructions and Weapons/Items are now loaded into memory shortly after the round starts
- Devourer Teleport cooldown lowered to 5 from 25 seconds.
- Snickle damage from primary attack lowered to 15 from 25
- Snickle is now visible for 3 seconds after attacking. Killing a player will clear the timer.
- Micromoon Health lowered to 75 from 100
- Killers now have a 30% damage reduction. This is removed when a Showdown starts.
- Runners are now 15% faster than other victim roles
- Adjusted weighting for pirate buff
- Fixed brightness causing your screen to go black.
- Fixed menu buttons causing rain noise to dip.
- Fixed description of AI Killer
- Fixed formatting on the "Auto Crouching" drop down box
- Turned down the volume of the storm in sandbox, Jesus that was loud
- Werewolf no longer drops his "Hands" on transform (Hilarious)
- Replaced word library for the Skyfall password.
- Turkeys no longer see the construction prompts
- Devourers can now periodically sense Killers and Antagonist
- Clown now gets different points based on the prank
- Clown base point goal has changed from 17 per clown + 15 to 20 per clown + 15
- Oxygen Generator can now be pranked
- Oxygen Generator has been optimized
- Freed up a good chunk of memory
- Fixed multiple causes of major framerate drops
- Adjusted candle particles
- Corrected Normals for wood boards in Witchwood
- Corrected Normals for rocks in witchwood
- Upscaled texture for wood boards in Witchwood
- Landscape in Witchwood no longer warps near player
- Axe Murderer now is told they cannot buy weapons from the shop
- OBJ markers no longer appear above your hud.
- Cleaned up HUD a bit
- Fixed a recursive bug with axe murderer axe stacks
- Clown gets extra points for players that slip on bananas sliding into their walls
- Clown is given more information when using prank book
- AGMs can be Pranked now (Maximum Clownitude)
- Noodle Passive now grants stamina drains 20% slower.
- Fixed a bug that caused objective icons to appear above the UI
- Fixed a bug that caused flickering of icons in world space
- OBJ icons are now smaller to help clear up screen space
- Other general UI adjustments that i left unspecific in my notes...
- Blood letter is now back in
- Fixed a pretty significant bug that caused multiple proc's of "Buff Added"
- Changed memory loading to be asynchronous in most instances, which should help resolve menu lag.
- Contagious is now back in
- Snickle no longer insta-kills with their Spirit Reap if the hit player doesn't have max stacks of murder charge.
- Fixed not being able to change 3 settings while in the tutorial.
- Shifted quality settings for Shadows to fix T-Posing on lowest setting.
- Fixed an order of operations issue that was causing buffs with overridden base durations to no properly set a new duration.
- Fixed spots where players could get stuck by the trucks in Route 69
- Took advantage of the above and adjusted layout to create more line of sight breaks in Route 69.
- New art for lockers.
- New art for Crates (I will eventually replace the other repeat searchables art)
- Adjusted some overblown lights in Route 69
- Removed a bed that was thrusted into an unsuspecting dresser in Route 69
- Enabled volumetric fog in Route 69
- Removed fog particles from Route 69 to improve performance
- Added engine rumble to Trucks that are on in Route 69
- Fixed Flashlight brightness not resetting after being used.
- Fixed suicidal snowman
- Reworked the Painting's Copycat code to fix bugs related to it.
- Painting's Copycat teleporting will now make you face where you were looking after the teleport. This will help orient the player.
- Fixed a navigation issue in Outpost 32
- Fixed first person animations freezing occasionally.
- Ultra Damage can no longer spread by contagious
- Defective Clone can no longer spread by contagious
- Escaping the Dream Realm now gives 2 stacks of normal energized instead of the 25 second duration one.
- Replaced all trees in Camp Valentine. Players should get stuck in them much less often.
- Fixed Evil Snow man not chasing if it got stuck in a "paused" state. (Step Frosty)
- Fixed an issue where an antagonist would be assigned regardless of whether the minimum threshold was met, even if the threshold was enabled.
- Fixed an issue that would cause our player base to be bigger than 8 (that was close!)
We've also launched a new game M_rdle that you can check outhttps://store.steampowered.com/app/3811290/M_rdle/
If you run into any bugs or surprise features, let us know on the discussion board or in our Discord at Discord.gg/FatBombStudios
