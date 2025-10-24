0.6.0 Updates:

Added Gamepad button mapping

Added Keyboard key binding

Added Languages: English, Japanese

Adjusted some UI elements

Modified descriptions for certain items

Modified DOF effects on some maps

This update introduces English (en) and Japanese (jp) language support. The game will automatically select the language based on the player's system default. To manually switch languages, go to Setting->Change Language in the windowed game menu (requires restarting the game).

If an unsupported system language is detected, the game will default to English (en).

Preview for the next update:

Steam Achievement System will be added.