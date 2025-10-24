0.6.0 Updates:
Added Gamepad button mapping
Added Keyboard key binding
Added Languages: English, Japanese
Adjusted some UI elements
Modified descriptions for certain items
Modified DOF effects on some maps
This update introduces English (en) and Japanese (jp) language support. The game will automatically select the language based on the player's system default. To manually switch languages, go to Setting->Change Language in the windowed game menu (requires restarting the game).
If an unsupported system language is detected, the game will default to English (en).
Preview for the next update:
Steam Achievement System will be added.
Changed files in this update