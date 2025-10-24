Patch Notes v0.1.2
New Features
Implemented coordinated attack feature - multiple ships can now focus fire on the same target
Improvements
Updated UI translation: "Radar" renamed to "Sensors"
Added engine sound effects for cargo ships
Enhanced camera movement - holding WASD keys now accelerates camera speed over time
Improved sensor visuals - added ship position indicator and sensor rotation aligned with ship orientation
Bug Fixes
Fixed the hydrogen display issue showing negative values for ships
Fixed mouse cursor disappearing after closing Controls Menu
Fixed missing translations in Controls Menu
Changed files in this update