 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Football Manager 26 Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20526864 Edited 24 October 2025 – 11:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes v0.1.2

New Features

  • Implemented coordinated attack feature - multiple ships can now focus fire on the same target


Improvements

  • Updated UI translation: "Radar" renamed to "Sensors"

  • Added engine sound effects for cargo ships

  • Enhanced camera movement - holding WASD keys now accelerates camera speed over time

  • Improved sensor visuals - added ship position indicator and sensor rotation aligned with ship orientation


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the hydrogen display issue showing negative values for ships

  • Fixed mouse cursor disappearing after closing Controls Menu

  • Fixed missing translations in Controls Menu

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3438131
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link