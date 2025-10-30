We noticed many players reporting performance issues related to opening your map after Patch 8.3. So with that we have just one note for the Hotfix today:

Fixed some crashing and lagging issues related to opening your map, particularly if you have many POI's unlocked.

Additionally, in case you missed it, we are extending the current Community Challenge so that hunters who were experiencing these issues have more time to participate and unlock the Halloween cosmetics.

Thanks again to everyone who reported your bugs and happy hunting!