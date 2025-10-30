 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Counter-Strike 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 October 2025 Build 20526720 Edited 30 October 2025 – 10:06:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We noticed many players reporting performance issues related to opening your map after Patch 8.3. So with that we have just one note for the Hotfix today:

  • Fixed some crashing and lagging issues related to opening your map, particularly if you have many POI's unlocked.

Additionally, in case you missed it, we are extending the current Community Challenge so that hunters who were experiencing these issues have more time to participate and unlock the Halloween cosmetics.

Thanks again to everyone who reported your bugs and happy hunting!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Main Game Depot 518791
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Debug Files Depot 518792
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link