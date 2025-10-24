 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20526708 Edited 24 October 2025 – 10:26:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • The time available to loot sunk ships has been significantly increased.

  • Ships with a completely destroyed internal structure now sink faster. To slow flooding from structural leaks, stop the ship and start repairing the hull. This also patches the internal structure and reduces flooding.

  • Other Changes

    • Minor UI improvements for new players.

    • Tobacco, Fish Meat, Medicinal Bark, and Molasses have been moved from the Food tab to the Resource tab in the Port Shop.

Spotlight image by Rake News from the April 2022 screenshot competition.

