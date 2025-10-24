 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Football Manager 26 Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20526684 Edited 24 October 2025 – 10:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Dustlanders!

See below for details on the latest update:

◈ Update Version

v1.21.126

◈ Update Details

New Features

  1. Added the new Modules system for Robot characters.

    Install Modules in Robot characters by pressing the "Modify" button on their character panel.

    Players can obtain Pre-Fall Electronics to gain mod points, which are then spent to install or upgrade different Modules.

    Modules grant various benefits, such as increased driving speed or more resources gathered when searching, but they also cause Robot characters to gain fatigue faster.

Fixes and Improvements

  1. Fixed an issue where chatting with NPCs in Bars could cause crashes under certain circumstances.

  2. Fixed an issue where success chances for trading junk with NPCs in bars were displayed incorrectly.

  3. Fixed an issue where screen resolution could be set to unsupported options under certain circumstances, leading to display issues.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2943281
  • Loading history…
DLC 3404490 Depot 3404490
  • Loading history…
DLC 3559340 Depot 3559340
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link