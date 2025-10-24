Hello, Dustlanders!
See below for details on the latest update:
◈ Update Version
v1.21.126
◈ Update Details
New Features
Added the new Modules system for Robot characters.
Install Modules in Robot characters by pressing the "Modify" button on their character panel.
Players can obtain Pre-Fall Electronics to gain mod points, which are then spent to install or upgrade different Modules.
Modules grant various benefits, such as increased driving speed or more resources gathered when searching, but they also cause Robot characters to gain fatigue faster.
Fixes and Improvements
Fixed an issue where chatting with NPCs in Bars could cause crashes under certain circumstances.
Fixed an issue where success chances for trading junk with NPCs in bars were displayed incorrectly.
Fixed an issue where screen resolution could be set to unsupported options under certain circumstances, leading to display issues.
Changed files in this update