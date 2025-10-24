Bugfixes:
Resolved issue where players got stuck at the castle gates after entering the capital via an alternative route
Resolved issue where the orc charge crashed the game while the magic shield was active
Resolved wrong gamepad icon mappings for shoulder buttons
Resolved issue where the fireball missile crashed the game when trying to light a fire bowl in the swamp dungeon
Resolved missing academy achievement trigger
Improvements:
Added a quest update when finding the forgotten city
Eternal Chests are no longer available outside the Standard game mode
Added tooltip explaining the HUD setting
Option to disable the screen shake was added
Added loot drop for the Crystal Bulwark Boss
Changed files in this update