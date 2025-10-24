 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20526557
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugfixes:

  • Resolved issue where players got stuck at the castle gates after entering the capital via an alternative route

  • Resolved issue where the orc charge crashed the game while the magic shield was active

  • Resolved wrong gamepad icon mappings for shoulder buttons

  • Resolved issue where the fireball missile crashed the game when trying to light a fire bowl in the swamp dungeon

  • Resolved missing academy achievement trigger

Improvements:

  • Added a quest update when finding the forgotten city

  • Eternal Chests are no longer available outside the Standard game mode

  • Added tooltip explaining the HUD setting

  • Option to disable the screen shake was added

  • Added loot drop for the Crystal Bulwark Boss

