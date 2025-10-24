Since the launch of Workshop 1.0, we've seen many passionate mod creators at work. To help you unleash even more creativity, this update enhances several Workshop-related functions and fixes a number of known issues.
You can find the detailed patch notes below for easy reference. If you encounter any problems while playing, please join our official Discord server to share your feedback, and we'll work to fix them as soon as possible.
V.0.5.0.3-EA PATCHNOTE
[New]
- Added in-game uploading of local mods. You can now upload your mods to the Steam Workshop in the game.
[Adjustments]
- Adjusted the sound effects for Boss Greedless to match other money-losing sound effects.
- Optimized the description text display for Boss Greedless.
[Fixes]
- Fixed an issue where Artifact Wildcard Wind Vane would not trigger effects on Non-Prevalent Wind.
- Fixed an issue where Artifact Guided Dart could appear in Scarlet Mahjong.
- Fixed an issue where Artifact Jade Mirror would not trigger the extra Luster effect when placed to the right of Artifact Purple Crystal Ball.
- Fixed an issue where Artifact Blue Crystal Ball would not trigger the extra Luster effect when placed to the right of Artifact Purple Crystal Ball.
- Fixed an issue where 7 Pairs and 13 Orphans Modes could appear in Edict Mahjong.
- Fixed an issue where playing Mo Tile when the Wall is empty could cause the game to freeze.
[Mods]
- CustomYakuBuilder can now add inheritance entries to existing patterns.
- PlayerGadgetEvent now supports referencing target tiles.
- Added AnimationEffect code for editing animation effects.
- LuaArtifact now supports adding discard effects to custom Artifacts.
- Fixed an issue where custom Artifacts could not register designated Tile Sets or Tile Materials.
- Fixed an issue where custom Patterns could not register inheritance entries.
The Aotenjo Development Team
