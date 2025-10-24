🔥 Additions

The most requested feature — extended run length — has arrived!

Your journey now runs Day 3 → Evening 3 → Night 3 → Dawn (Hidden) 1, for a total of 10 stages.

No more runs ending just before your deck comes together—if you can survive the longer Night.

■ Chili Stage

A battlefield engulfed in flame and spice. The tempo surges; hesitation is defeat.

Everything burns here. Only those who can withstand the heat

■ Bean Stage

In the night forest, countless beans advance as one.

An evolved take on Stage 3’s swarm tactics—stronger, smarter, more coordinated.

They turn numbers into strategy

⚙️ Changes

Total run length extended to 10 stages .

Higher chance for Rare cards and skills later in the day.

The Oak difficulty increased.

Cobra reworked into a utility-focused debuffer . artifact “Wooden Staff” : Bleed → Resilience Reduction ; Common → Rare

Luciper attack power increased.

Wild Boar’s knockback power reduced.

Card adjustments: Someone’s fingerprint , Rage , Valuable Wound .

Green Ribbon / White Ribbon duration increased (5s → 7s).

Cradle rarity changed ( Common → Uncommon ).

Boss/rarity reclassification: Excreted Lepiota , Bottled Inocybe : Boss → Rare Chopsticks , Giverstone : Rare → Boss

Sharpingeroot is now immune to knockback.

🧩 Bug Fixes