Major 24 October 2025 Build 20526422
Update notes via Steam Community

🔥 Additions

The most requested feature — extended run length — has arrived!

Your journey now runs Day 3 → Evening 3 → Night 3 → Dawn (Hidden) 1, for a total of 10 stages.

No more runs ending just before your deck comes together—if you can survive the longer Night.

■ Chili Stage

A battlefield engulfed in flame and spice. The tempo surges; hesitation is defeat.

Everything burns here. Only those who can withstand the heat

■ Bean Stage

In the night forest, countless beans advance as one.

An evolved take on Stage 3’s swarm tactics—stronger, smarter, more coordinated.

They turn numbers into strategy

⚙️ Changes

  • Total run length extended to 10 stages.

  • Higher chance for Rare cards and skills later in the day.

  • The Oak difficulty increased.

  • Cobra reworked into a utility-focused debuffer.

    • artifact “Wooden Staff”: Bleed → Resilience Reduction; Common → Rare

  • Luciper attack power increased.

  • Wild Boar’s knockback power reduced.

  • Card adjustments: Someone’s fingerprint, Rage, Valuable Wound.

  • Green Ribbon / White Ribbon duration increased (5s → 7s).

  • Cradle rarity changed (Common → Uncommon).

  • Boss/rarity reclassification:

    • Excreted Lepiota, Bottled Inocybe: Boss → Rare

    • Chopsticks, Giverstone: Rare → Boss

  • Sharpingeroot is now immune to knockback.

🧩 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where artifact “Kettle” triggered on zero-cost cards.

  • Fixed Skull Archer not charging when using Desperate Charge.

Changed files in this update

