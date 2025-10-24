🔥 Additions
The most requested feature — extended run length — has arrived!
Your journey now runs Day 3 → Evening 3 → Night 3 → Dawn (Hidden) 1, for a total of 10 stages.
No more runs ending just before your deck comes together—if you can survive the longer Night.
■ Chili Stage
A battlefield engulfed in flame and spice. The tempo surges; hesitation is defeat.
Everything burns here. Only those who can withstand the heat
■ Bean Stage
In the night forest, countless beans advance as one.
An evolved take on Stage 3’s swarm tactics—stronger, smarter, more coordinated.
They turn numbers into strategy
⚙️ Changes
Total run length extended to 10 stages.
Higher chance for Rare cards and skills later in the day.
The Oak difficulty increased.
Cobra reworked into a utility-focused debuffer.
artifact “Wooden Staff”: Bleed → Resilience Reduction; Common → Rare
Luciper attack power increased.
Wild Boar’s knockback power reduced.
Card adjustments: Someone’s fingerprint, Rage, Valuable Wound.
Green Ribbon / White Ribbon duration increased (5s → 7s).
Cradle rarity changed (Common → Uncommon).
Boss/rarity reclassification:
Excreted Lepiota, Bottled Inocybe: Boss → Rare
Chopsticks, Giverstone: Rare → Boss
Sharpingeroot is now immune to knockback.
🧩 Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where artifact “Kettle” triggered on zero-cost cards.
Fixed Skull Archer not charging when using Desperate Charge.
