- Sped up the jungle boss to make it even more engaging
- Made level 7 bad sub level, where you're trapped with the dragon, a little easier
- Improved some in-level texts and level transition texts
- Fixed color in help text when playing with controllers
Update notes for Paddlenoid 1.0.1005 Playtest version
