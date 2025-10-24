 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20526250
Update notes via Steam Community
- Sped up the jungle boss to make it even more engaging
- Made level 7 bad sub level, where you're trapped with the dragon, a little easier
- Improved some in-level texts and level transition texts
- Fixed color in help text when playing with controllers

