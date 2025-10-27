 Skip to content
27 October 2025 Build 20526248 Edited 27 October 2025 – 14:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

FIXES

  • Added missing localization

  • Fixed issue where picked tenets were not displayed after loading a game

  • Fixed issue where the wrong Faith was displayed in the the All Cities panel

KNOWN ISSUES

  • The mod tools are not up to date yet

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit HUMANKIND™ Windows Depot 1124301
macOS 64-bit HUMANKIND™ macOS Depot 1124302
