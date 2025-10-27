FIXES
Added missing localization
Fixed issue where picked tenets were not displayed after loading a game
Fixed issue where the wrong Faith was displayed in the the All Cities panel
KNOWN ISSUES
The mod tools are not up to date yet
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Added missing localization
Fixed issue where picked tenets were not displayed after loading a game
Fixed issue where the wrong Faith was displayed in the the All Cities panel
The mod tools are not up to date yet
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update