Hey everyone!
This is the first big update!
Thanks �to all the feedback and bug reports since launch,
we decided to jump ahead and get this update out sooner
What’s New
Several boss types added for more variety
New attack patterns to make fights feel more alive
Major rebalancing : A lot of players pointed out balance issues in the late game.
We’ve made a bunch of tweaks to keep the later stages challenging and give a more varied experience overall
Fixes
Input lag reduced feels much better now
Fixed some broken achievements
Some UI improvements and bug fixes.
Thanks again for playing and supporting the game
Hope you enjoy the update and keep parrying!
