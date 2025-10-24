 Skip to content
Major 24 October 2025 Build 20526212 Edited 24 October 2025 – 11:32:45 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!
This is the first big update!
Thanks �to all the feedback and bug reports since launch,
we decided to jump ahead and get this update out sooner

What’s New

  • Several boss types added for more variety


  • New attack patterns to make fights feel more alive

  • Major rebalancing : A lot of players pointed out balance issues in the late game.

    We’ve made a bunch of tweaks to keep the later stages challenging and give a more varied experience overall

Fixes

  • Input lag reduced feels much better now

  • Fixed some broken achievements

  • Some UI improvements and bug fixes.

Thanks again for playing and supporting the game
Hope you enjoy the update and keep parrying!

