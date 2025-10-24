Hey everyone!

This is the first big update!

Thanks �to all the feedback and bug reports since launch,

we decided to jump ahead and get this update out sooner

What’s New

Several boss types added for more variety





New attack patterns to make fights feel more alive

Major rebalancing : A lot of players pointed out balance issues in the late game. We’ve made a bunch of tweaks to keep the later stages challenging and give a more varied experience overall

Fixes

Input lag reduced feels much better now

Fixed some broken achievements

Some UI improvements and bug fixes.

Thanks again for playing and supporting the game

Hope you enjoy the update and keep parrying!