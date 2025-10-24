1. Optimization: Increase level output resources (coins, skill books, and pizza)
2. Fix: Fan Nong's advanced passive critical strike combo count+1 does not take effect
3. Fix: The issue of the belief stick releasing the 'Hell's Descent' skill every 3 attacks
Optimized version on December 24th
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3545811
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3545812
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update