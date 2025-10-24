 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20526117
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Optimization: Increase level output resources (coins, skill books, and pizza)
2. Fix: Fan Nong's advanced passive critical strike combo count+1 does not take effect
3. Fix: The issue of the belief stick releasing the 'Hell's Descent' skill every 3 attacks

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3545811
macOS Depot 3545812
