- Fixed Giant Tree 2F impassible tile bug when attempting to open chest next to Skeleton.
- Fixed Mine Interiors showing black space on the edge of the map
- Restored shadow to the battle floor during Molten Battlefields.
- Removed white borders around Red Cap sprite.
- Removed white borders around Mint Mint sprites.
- Fixed behaviour where Stethno was incorrectly floating during battles.
- Fixed Mummies appearing grey when near defeat (leftover behaviour from 2.x builds)
Patch 3.0.8
Update notes via Steam Community
