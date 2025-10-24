 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20526068
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Giant Tree 2F impassible tile bug when attempting to open chest next to Skeleton.
  • Fixed Mine Interiors showing black space on the edge of the map
  • Restored shadow to the battle floor during Molten Battlefields.
  • Removed white borders around Red Cap sprite.
  • Removed white borders around Mint Mint sprites.
  • Fixed behaviour where Stethno was incorrectly floating during battles.
  • Fixed Mummies appearing grey when near defeat (leftover behaviour from 2.x builds)

