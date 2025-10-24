 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20525992 Edited 24 October 2025 – 10:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello!

We have updated the version to resolve several issues found in the previous version. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Common

  • Fixed an issue where the Facility Fee Increase bonus within the Fame Bonus was being applied at an abnormally high value

  • Increased the suspicion increase value in Simple Events

  • Fixed text errors

  • Improved UI/UX

Story Mode

  • Fixed an issue where the Fame Tier did not increase in the lobby after an update.

    • The Fame Tier and Values now automatically change based on the Week played to date, regardless of the values before the update. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Endless Mode

  • Fixed an issue where the game did not proceed to the settlement after clearing the final week

  • Increased the target values for Theme Goals

If you have any other questions or feedback about the game, please feel free to let us know via the Steam Community Discussion, Steam Comments, or Discord. Thank you!

