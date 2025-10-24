 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20525986 Edited 24 October 2025 – 09:06:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Let’s make a game full of cuteness and curiosity!

Hello! We’re CatDoors.

Official Version

Unlike the demo, the official version includes the following content:

  • Daily Mode: Up to the 10th settlement

  • Demon King Mode: A mode to challenge your limits

  • Characters: A total of 20 characters
    (Factions: Adventurers, Miela Restaurant, Blazing Furnace, Feather Courier, Ironwall Shield, Starlight Court)

  • Bard Stories: A total of 20 types

Share Your Feedback

Please leave your impressions on the Steam Community after playing. Your feedback is a great help for development.

Streaming and Fan Creation Guidelines

You are free to use gameplay footage of Hayo and the Emporium for streaming, videos, or fan creations. Please follow the precautions below:

[Precautions]

  • Actions that may be mistaken for official accounts

  • Inappropriate expressions such as defamation, discrimination, leaks, or disclosure of personal information

  • For commercial use of fan creations, please inquire in advance

If you create streams or videos, please share them with our official account below. •

https://x.com/hayo_ofcl

We would love to see them too!

