Updates
Two earthworms will now spawn in the Hiding Spot.
The stack limit for earthworms and bait has been increased to 5.
Added a new toy: the Kazoo.
Increased the drop rate of certificates from Lab Wanderers, especially Lv.2 certificates.
Quest: “High Score Duck - Duck Miner” – completion requirement reduced to 6.
Quest: “Promotion to Expert Courier” – now includes a requirement hint for a key.
Quest: “Multi-Talented II” – now unlocks the ability to purchase the Kazoo.
The overall drop rate in the Storm Area has been slightly increased.
(Item quantity & quality: 1 → 1.15)
Slightly enhanced the visual effect while injured.
Modders can now retrieve enemy presets via
GameplayDataSettings.CharacterRandomPresetData.presets.
Fixes
Fixed missing cloud shadows in the Warehouse Area.
Changed files in this update