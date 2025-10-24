Two earthworms will now spawn in the Hiding Spot.

The stack limit for earthworms and bait has been increased to 5.

Added a new toy: the Kazoo.

Increased the drop rate of certificates from Lab Wanderers, especially Lv.2 certificates.

Quest: “High Score Duck - Duck Miner” – completion requirement reduced to 6.

Quest: “Promotion to Expert Courier” – now includes a requirement hint for a key.

Quest: “Multi-Talented II” – now unlocks the ability to purchase the Kazoo.

The overall drop rate in the Storm Area has been slightly increased.

(Item quantity & quality: 1 → 1.15)

Slightly enhanced the visual effect while injured.