24 October 2025 Build 20525939 Edited 24 October 2025 – 12:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Updates

  • Two earthworms will now spawn in the Hiding Spot.

  • The stack limit for earthworms and bait has been increased to 5.

  • Added a new toy: the Kazoo.

  • Increased the drop rate of certificates from Lab Wanderers, especially Lv.2 certificates.

  • Quest: “High Score Duck - Duck Miner” – completion requirement reduced to 6.

  • Quest: “Promotion to Expert Courier” – now includes a requirement hint for a key.

  • Quest: “Multi-Talented II” – now unlocks the ability to purchase the Kazoo.

  • The overall drop rate in the Storm Area has been slightly increased.
    (Item quantity & quality: 1 → 1.15)

  • Slightly enhanced the visual effect while injured.

  • Modders can now retrieve enemy presets via GameplayDataSettings.CharacterRandomPresetData.presets.

Fixes

  • Fixed missing cloud shadows in the Warehouse Area.

Changed files in this update

