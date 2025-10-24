Added- Generate more contracts in Nightmare difficulty
Changed- "No weapon" text on ammo box if no weapon owned
Fixed- Fix infinite insertion of security passes on clients
- Fix modifiers on HUD not cleared when back from mission
- Fix modifiers on HUD not updated on language change
- Fix ball could get stuck in hands after a mission
- [Supporter DLC] Fix physics on Plushie to throw in straight line
- [Supporter DLC] Fix Plushie replication
- Fix some translations (german, english, russian)
- Fix some texts too long (german)
- Fix death music during explosion
Changed files in this update