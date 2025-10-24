Added - Generate more contracts in Nightmare difficulty



Changed - "No weapon" text on ammo box if no weapon owned



Fixed - Fix infinite insertion of security passes on clients

- Fix modifiers on HUD not cleared when back from mission

- Fix modifiers on HUD not updated on language change

- Fix ball could get stuck in hands after a mission

- [Supporter DLC] Fix physics on Plushie to throw in straight line

- [Supporter DLC] Fix Plushie replication

- Fix some translations (german, english, russian)

- Fix some texts too long (german)

- Fix death music during explosion