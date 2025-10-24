 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20525921 Edited 24 October 2025 – 10:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added

- Generate more contracts in Nightmare difficulty

Changed

- "No weapon" text on ammo box if no weapon owned

Fixed

- Fix infinite insertion of security passes on clients
- Fix modifiers on HUD not cleared when back from mission
- Fix modifiers on HUD not updated on language change
- Fix ball could get stuck in hands after a mission
- [Supporter DLC] Fix physics on Plushie to throw in straight line
- [Supporter DLC] Fix Plushie replication
- Fix some translations (german, english, russian)
- Fix some texts too long (german)
- Fix death music during explosion

