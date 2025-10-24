 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20525911
BUGFIXES
- Fixed English "a" in appearing in Cyrillic wordlists.
- Fixed Perfect Input subtext broken in several languages.
- Removed some non-existent words in Cyrillic languages.
- Fixed Burning Ones endlessly chasing Jormungandr.

BALANCING
- Changed Double Pinyin Simplified Chinese input to only one active at a time.

