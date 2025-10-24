Improvements
Suwako will no longer be auto-targeted by barrages during her special mechanic.
Grappling will no longer accidentally trigger item purchases or shop refreshes.
The Yamawaro have adjusted the prices of some food items.
Corrected various localization text entries.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where Ultimate, Special, and Grab skills could sometimes be interrupted by Charge Attacks.
Added save file corruption detection. If the game fails to load due to a save issue, it will automatically back up the old file and create a new one upon next launch.
Fixed the talent "Heart Excerpt Slash" occasionally not activating.
Changed files in this update