24 October 2025 Build 20525833 Edited 24 October 2025 – 09:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements

  • Suwako will no longer be auto-targeted by barrages during her special mechanic.

  • Grappling will no longer accidentally trigger item purchases or shop refreshes.

  • The Yamawaro have adjusted the prices of some food items.

  • Corrected various localization text entries.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where Ultimate, Special, and Grab skills could sometimes be interrupted by Charge Attacks.

  • Added save file corruption detection. If the game fails to load due to a save issue, it will automatically back up the old file and create a new one upon next launch.

  • Fixed the talent "Heart Excerpt Slash" occasionally not activating.

