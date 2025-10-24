 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Football Manager 26 Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20525832 Edited 24 October 2025 – 12:19:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
♠ Added Showcase of Rings & Trophies – visible in your Profile and Opponent Profiles at the table
♠ Side Pot window auto-opens in multi-pot hands (toggle in Settings)
♠ Highlight Marks improved for Game Stats & Hand History
♠ Folded players now appear greyed out on Poker tables
♠ Haptic feedback update
♠ Bug Fixes & Improvements

Changed files in this update

macOS Downtown Casino (Mac OSX) Depot 758981
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitShared Install Downtown Casino (Windows) Depot 758982
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link