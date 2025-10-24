♠ Added Showcase of Rings & Trophies – visible in your Profile and Opponent Profiles at the table
♠ Side Pot window auto-opens in multi-pot hands (toggle in Settings)
♠ Highlight Marks improved for Game Stats & Hand History
♠ Folded players now appear greyed out on Poker tables
♠ Haptic feedback update
♠ Bug Fixes & Improvements
Version 0.10.29
