24 October 2025 Build 20525808 Edited 24 October 2025 – 09:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Bug Fixes]

1. Fixed an issue where hired Wizards might display abnormally in the Archive interface.

2. Fixed a display issue with some card slots.

3. Fixed an issue where ingredients stacked in the Cooking Pot could be consumed abnormally in specific situations.

4. Fixed an issue where some Potions could not be used under certain conditions.

5. Fixed an issue where upgrading a Resource Box to a Dimensional Box could cause malfunctions under certain circumstances.

[Content Adjustments]

1. Adjusted the descriptions of some Academy buildings.

2. Adjusted the rewards for certain events.

