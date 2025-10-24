 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20525606 Edited 24 October 2025 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Nothing says big update like a hotfix less than 24 hours afterwards ;)
Nothing major but it was affecting some of you and we didn't not want to go out off for the weekend without fixing them

BUG FIXES

  • Solved an issue where some buildings in the distance would not render to some players

  • Removed some clipping that was happening in the dumpster

  • Fixed graffitis in the haunted toilet

  • Water filter research no longer unlocks too early

  • Small correction in the chinese translation

We are already working on not only fixing some issues mentioned by you all, but also adding new features. So stay tuned.

Thanks for all the support, and remember, if you have an idea, feedback, or bug you want to share, feel free to use our Steam community hub or Discord. We are always there to listen and chat with you. https://steamcommunity.com/app/3293260/discussions/

NOTICE - We sometimes might release very small updates to solve 1 or 2 more urgent issues that appeared and not release a patch note for those immediately but add them to bigger update patch notes on following updates

