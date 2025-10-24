- New Mechanic: Redstone – First set of blocks added. More coming in future updates.
- New Vehicles: Minecart, Boat with Chest, Bamboo Raft, Bamboo Raft with Chest
- New Mob: Turtle
- New Items: Nether Quartz, Netherite Scrap, Glowstone Dust
- Visual Effects: Birds, Insects, Wind, Shooting Stars, Meteor Showers
- New Particles: Added particles for Torches, Lava, Redstone Wire, Nether Portal, Falling Leaves from Trees. Updated Jukebox particles
- New Blocks: Block of Bamboo, Block of Stripped Bamboo, Bamboo Planks
- Mob Update: Updated death animations for some mobs. Also their textures now change at the moment of death
- New Settings: Keep inventory on death, Acceleration Effect
- New Feature: Craft Stack – Craft the maximum number of items possible in a single recipe (up to one stack at a time)
- Various Bug Fixes and Optimizations
Update 0.9.72
Update notes via Steam Community
