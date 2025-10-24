 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20525377 Edited 24 October 2025 – 10:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • New Mechanic: Redstone – First set of blocks added. More coming in future updates.
  • New Vehicles: Minecart, Boat with Chest, Bamboo Raft, Bamboo Raft with Chest
  • New Mob: Turtle
  • New Items: Nether Quartz, Netherite Scrap, Glowstone Dust
  • Visual Effects: Birds, Insects, Wind, Shooting Stars, Meteor Showers
  • New Particles: Added particles for Torches, Lava, Redstone Wire, Nether Portal, Falling Leaves from Trees. Updated Jukebox particles
  • New Blocks: Block of Bamboo, Block of Stripped Bamboo, Bamboo Planks
  • Mob Update: Updated death animations for some mobs. Also their textures now change at the moment of death
  • New Settings: Keep inventory on death, Acceleration Effect
  • New Feature: Craft Stack – Craft the maximum number of items possible in a single recipe (up to one stack at a time)
  • Various Bug Fixes and Optimizations
  • Feature Request Board: Join Our Canny to Leave Feedback
  • Discord Server: Join Our Discord to Chat, Share Feedback, and Help Shape the Game’s Future
  • YouTube Channel: Check Out Our YouTube Channel for Tutorials and Update Videos
  • All Links Can Be Found on Our Website!

