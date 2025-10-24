 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20525214 Edited 24 October 2025 – 08:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Mylo can get stuck in Shootable Switch
  • Reverse-hidden blocks not working when gravity is enabled by default
  • Text going off-screen


Updates

  • Some texts and labels adjusted
  • Exiting the level editor will play a sound now

Changed files in this update

Windows Crystal Caves HD Content Depot 1330891
  • Loading history…
