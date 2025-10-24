Fixes
- Mylo can get stuck in Shootable Switch
- Reverse-hidden blocks not working when gravity is enabled by default
- Text going off-screen
Updates
- Some texts and labels adjusted
- Exiting the level editor will play a sound now
Changed files in this update