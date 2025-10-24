Hi everyone,

The Bench is out today, so come on in and take a seat! After spending the last weeks refining details and making sure each doodle, bounce, and wobble feels alive and meaningful, we’re excited to be finally able to hit “launch” on the project!

We’re a small team, on our first game, with a small publisher, on their first game, so as you can imagine, this is a very important day for all of us, and we’re proud to be sharing it with you.

Let us know your thoughts on the game, and feel free to leave a comment and say hello to fellow pigeon lovers.

Let us remind you of The Bench’s key features:

Gather your pigeon crew: they’ll help you navigate the world, so collect them, dress them up, and live your best life!

Solve puzzles, play minigames and discover a charming world with your new feathered besties

Pigeons, Pigeons Pigeons: they can help carry bricks, scissors, and even electricity! Customize them to your liking, and give ‘em names like only real friends deserve

Interact (or interfere!) with park visitors in hilariously creative ways, go fishing, play chess, take photos, and much more

Fill your stamp collection like a true pensioner, and use your magazine to doodle what you see in the world, or play games like connect the dots and tic tac toe (excellent!)

The game also features various localised languages, with more being added in the coming days and hopefully, even more in the future! We want to do this right, so please bear with us as we continue to work diligently on getting the game to more audiences.

For now, we wanted to thank you for your support on behalf of both our development and publishing teams. We’re excited for you to experience The Bench starting today, and are on hand for any help, to chat or answer any questions.

– VOXEL Studios



