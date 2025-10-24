This small Halloween update adds atmospheric halloween soundtrack to the first Halloween level, improved spooky lighting to the second Halloween level, and shortens the ghost track so that it can complete two complete rounds of feeding and giving recipes.
Enjoy!
--The KOPI team
Boo II!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2909961
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2909962
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2909963
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update