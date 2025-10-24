 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20525192 Edited 24 October 2025 – 08:19:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This small Halloween update adds atmospheric halloween soundtrack to the first Halloween level, improved spooky lighting to the second Halloween level, and shortens the ghost track so that it can complete two complete rounds of feeding and giving recipes.

Enjoy!
--The KOPI team

