Across Tortuga’s neon horizons, echoes hum in the static. Pilots report seeing shapes in the smoke—machines moving as if they never stopped fighting. Old code reawakens. Fragments of long-fallen War Robots flicker back to life, caught between data and dream.

Something ancient stirs in the network. Maybe the cataclysm never ended. Maybe we just forgot we died.

The Wild Hunt has begun.

NEW WAR ROBOT: DECKER

Born from the depths of FortEvo’s shadow archives, Decker is a spider-like Assault-class War Robot that moves with the patience of a predator. Each step echoes through the digital underworld—a remnant of machines that refused to die quietly.

Its Core Gear: Chain Overload channels unstable warp current, chaining energy between systems until it bursts in a storm of destructive feedback. Pair Decker with the Hefty Weapon, a dual-barrel heavy autocannon that never stops chewing through armor.

Together, they embody the spirit of the Wild Hunt: relentless, spectral, unstoppable.

Available in Daily Deals and Direct Offers.

NEW WEAPON: HEFTY

Twin autocannons thunder in unison, cutting through armor with continuous mid-range bursts. The Hefty weapon turns pressure into precision—ideal for holding lanes and breaking enemy momentum.

Available in Daily Deals and Direct Offers.

NEW GEAR: SUPPLY SURGE

Time your recovery and turn the tide. After 1.2 seconds of charge-up, Supply Surge restores 1 gear charge and slashes cooldowns by 60%. Perfect for pilots who thrive on timing, aggression, and controlled chaos.

Available in Daily Deals and Direct Offers.

NEW MAP: TORTUGA

The reimagined Tortuga shimmers between realities: half-ruined city, half-holographic garden. Lights flicker where the old grid overlaps with something else—something older.

Expect shifting cover, layered verticality, and mid-range arenas perfect for the hunted and the hunter alike.

NEW HERO PILOTS: EMMA JAMES & “DREDGE” COLLINS

Not all ghosts fade. Some return.

Emma James

Ace Talent — Ghost Visor

When hit, enemies become marked—revealed, targetable, and take +4% damage for 6 seconds. Cooldown: 16 seconds.

“Dredge” Collins

Ace Talent — Fragments Synergy

Each assist you score boosts your signature ability’s strength by +10% for 15 seconds. Stacks up to 4 times.

FESTIVE EVENTS (October 28 – November 4)

Intel Discount Event

This week, the Tortuga engineers invite Pilots to take a closer look at the following Builds:

War Robot Modules: Pursuer, Fury, Varangian

Weapons: Pulsar, Orkan, Scatter

Gear: Energy Wall, Recon Mode, Fuel Burn, Flash Bang, Blink, Homing Missile

Painted and Dangerous!

Celebrate Halloween in style! Log in daily and complete 6 battles each day to earn spooky seasonal cosmetics and rewards.

Event Duration:

Start: October 28, 09:00 UTC

End: November 4, 09:00 UTC

How to Participate:

Complete your Training Battles to qualify.

Play 6 battles and claim rewards as you go.

You must receive the previous reward to be eligible for the next one (you can’t skip rewards).

Rewards:

Reward 1: Pumpkin Orange Paint, Mr. Hands Sticker

Reward 2: Void Crystals Wrap, 15,000 Salvage

Reward 3: Abyss Warden Paint, Vampire Bat Sticker

Reward 4: Shattered Bloodstone Wrap, 15,000 Salvage

Reward 5: Toxic Husk Paint, Creepy Cat Sticker

Reward 6: "Dredge" Collins Pilot

Haunted Workshop: Halloween Build & Art Contest

The veil between worlds is thinning, Pilots… and the workshop is alive! Unleash your dark creativity in this year’s Haunted Workshop event. Build terrifying War Robots, craft spooky artwork, or design your own nightmare on legs — show the community what lurks in the shadows.

Event Dates:

Start: October 28, 09:00 UTC

End: November 4, 09:00 UTC

How to Enter:

Join the official Discord server.

Post a screenshot, video, or artwork of your creation in the #haunted-workshop channel.

In-game builds: anything goes, no restrictions.

Artwork: must be War Robots: Frontiers-related.

Give your creation a spooky name and include your in-game nickname.

Multiple entries allowed, but you can only win once.

No AI-generated content.

Prizes:

Top 5 Entries: Receive special Halloween Pilots.

Participation Reward: 15,000 Salvage for every valid participant.

Artistry Award: Additional 2,500 Credits for participants submitting artwork.

Fire up your workshop, Pilots — it’s time to make something that goes bump (and blast) in the night!

Haunted Steel

The ghosts of the workshop have gifts for the brave.

Activate the promo code HAUNTEDSTEEL to claim your Halloween arsenal: 3-Day Premium Account, Nanite Nightmare Sticker, Tentacular Jack Sticker, Pumpkin Pilot Sticker.

Redeem the code before the shadows fade — and show your colors on the Wild Hunt.

Pilots, Tortuga awaits!

Sharpen your senses, ready your Chains, and step into the fog—because the shadows bite back.