Greetings, This is MIR4.

Here's what's coming with the update maintenance on Tuesday, October 28th.

<Update Summary>

1. New Events

2. New Boss Raid: <Divine Creature Ghost of Dark Shadow>

3. New Mythic Spirit: <Archangel Ariel>

4. New Legendary Party Leader Spirit: <Demon Bull King of Inferno>

5. New Appearance Equipment <Ghost Pirate>

<October 28th Patch Note Details>

■ New Events

1. Reaper's Eerie Night Festival 14-Day Check-in

2. Reaper's Eerie Night Festival Exchange Shop

3. Osher's Miraculous Fortune

4. Dragon's Gift Box

5. Legendary Magic Stone Challenge Event

6. Surprise EXP Hot-Time Event

7. Eerie Night Special Delivery

※ Please refer to for further details.

■ Update Details

1. New Boss Raid: <Divine Creature Ghost of Dark Shadow>

Divine Creature Ghost of Dark Shadow

- Boss Level: 210

- Minimum Required Power Score: 350,000

- First Clear Rewards: Legendary Divine Dragon’s Enhancement Stone x1, Legendary Divine Dragon's Dragon Artifact Enhancement Stone x1, Legendary Blue Dragon Statue x2

2. New Mythic Spirit: <Archangel Ariel>

Archangel Ariel

1) The Mythic-grade Light Spirit ‘Archangel Ariel’ will be added.

- Own Effect: PHYS ATK 40, Spell ATK 40

- Archangel Ariel’s skill, [Party Leader] Pledge of Binding, applies its effect only to you when you are not the party leader. When activated as a party leader, the skill also applies its effect to all nearby party members.

- Archangel Ariel can be obtained through the “Invoke” feature from the NPC <Mythic Spirit> Diviner Octy in the Arcadia Spirit Village.

Skill Name Skill Effect Will of Light Max HP +4,720, Max MP +1,640, PHYS ATK +200, Spell ATK +200. Wingbeat of Blessing Increases CRIT DMG +50%, Skill HP Recovery +50%, Monster DMG +30%, and reduces DMG received from monsters by 30%. Warm Luminosity Increases Debilitation RES +50%, Hunting EXP Gain +40%, and reduces Basic Attack DMG received by 50%. Bestow Divinity 10% chance on Bash ATK DMG +45% and Accuracy +60 for 15 sec. (Cooldown: 45 sec) Wings of Guarding When HP falls below 15%, instantly restores 50% of Max HP and grants a shield that absorbs DMG equal to 20% of Max HP for 15 sec. (Cooldown: 75 sec) [Party Leader] Pledge of Binding 10% chance on attack to increase all Party Members’ DMG +20% and reduce all DMG received by 20% for 15 sec. (Cooldown: 60 sec)

3. New Legendary Party Leader Spirit: <Demon Bull King of Inferno>

Demon Bull King of Inferno

- Own Effect: Accuracy +30

- Demon Bull King of Inferno’s skill, [Party Leader] Avatar of Inferno, applies its effect only to you when you are not the party leader. When activated as a party leader, the skill also applies its effect to all nearby party members.

Skill Name Skill Effect Burning Flame Max HP +3,500, Max MP +500, PHYS ATK +100, Spell ATK +100. Lord of Extinguishing Flame Increases CRIT DMG +15%, Boss ATK DMG +15%, reduces CRIT DMG received -15%, Boss DMG received -15%. Ruler's Treasure Increases Lucky Drop Chance +10%, Skill HP Recovery +25%, CRIT Evasion +150. Inflame 10% chance on attack to increase Knockdown Success Chance +35% and Skill DMG +25% for 10 sec. (Cooldown: 40 sec) [Party Leader] Avatar of Inferno Increases all Party Members’ All ATK DMG +15% for 15 sec. (Cooldown: 60 sec)

4. Legendary Spirit Special Summon will be held.

- The Special Summon for the Legendary Party Leader Spirit ‘Demon Bull King of Inferno’ will be available.

- Event Period: After the update on October 28th, 2025 ~ Before the update on November 25th, 2025

5. Additional Legendary Spirits will be obtainable through Combine, Exchange, Mystic Incense Burner, Legendary Spirit Stone Restoration Box, Legendary Divine Dragon's Spirit Mystery Box, and Legendary Spirit Stone Summon Box.

- Newly added Legendary Spirits: Vagabond Cloud Sage, Fairy Dragon Goldflower, Forest Fairy Lara

6. New Appearance Equipment: <Ghost Pirate>

- The new 'Ghost Pirate Captain Outfit' and 'Ghost Pirate Captain Headpiece' will be added.

Ghost Pirate Captain Outfit & Headpiece

- The new 'Ghost Pirate Treasure Chest back ornament' will be added.

Ghost Pirate Treasure Chest

7. The <Scripture Hall Skill Tome> Summon event will end.

1) The Divine Dragon's Promise Points obtained from the Scripture Hall Skill Tome Summon will be removed upon event conclusion without being transferred.

■ Bug Fixes & Gameplay Improvements

1. [Lionheart] Fixed incorrect skill descriptions.

- Tiger Fist Tier 5: Bash occurs and DMG Boost 60% → 65%

- Tiger Fist Tier 8, 10, 11, 12: Cooldown Reset Chance 5%, 10%, 15%, 20% → 10%, 20%, 25%, 30%

- Flurry of Strikes Tier 8, 10, 11, 12: Cooldown Reset Chance 5%, 10%, 15%, 20% → 10%, 20%, 20%, 30%

2. [Lionheart] Fixed an issue where some skill effects were not applied properly.

- Terrorizing Crash Tier 11, 12: Fixed an issue where the -30% All DMG Reduction and Mass Terrify effects were not triggered.

3. [Spirit] Improved Party Leader Skill Application Logic.

- When multiple Spirits with identical Party Leader skills are active in the same party, only the Party Leader’s skill effect will take precedence.

4. Corrected certain typos in the game.