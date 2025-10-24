Farm Defence is officially launched today!

Hello folks!

We are thrilled to say that our first game Farm Defnece is officially launched!

Thank you for everyone who has supported us.

To celebrate the official launch, the game will be available at a 17% discount for 7 days!

What Can You Enjoy in the Full Version?

More Crops to Harvest

30 more crops are added to the game!

They will produce more fuel for the towers in the game.

Unlock them all and keep your defence strong.

More Zombie Waves

More zombie waves are added in the full version.

Zombies get stronger, but they give more gold for you to expand and upgrade.

Let`s see how far you can go.

New Defence Towers

2 more towers are added for your defence.

Both of them deals damage to all zombies in range.

The cost is high, but very efficient for defence.

Steam Achievement Added

43 achievements are added to the game.

Try to unlock them all.

Small Updates

Small updates in the game that is made in the game.

'Help' menu added in the setting tab.

2 more animations added to the girl.

A mark will appear when a new crop is unlocked.

Bug Fix

Fixed the problem when 'Swap Display' works wrong with different resolution.

Game does not restart when you change 'Language'.

Future Updates

We still have many fun ideas for Farm Defence.

After the official launch, we will continue to find more things to update based on your feedback.

Trying to make Farm Defence playable on macOS.

New design and map will be added in the future.

Thank You Everyone!

Thank you again to everyone who has been waiting for the official release.

We hope you enjoy running your very own farm.

Once again, thank you for your support!