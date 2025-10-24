upgrades now give a 50% higher chance on commands when you don't have any
upgrades FOR commands 90% of the time only show up when you have one in your inventory (you will have to save it to upgrade it) so you dont get upgrades for stuff you dont use anymore
the hack command was buffed and can now be upgraded with "more rocket health" giving the hacked rockets enough health to kill multiple rockets in a rampage
Improvement Patch 2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update