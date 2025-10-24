 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20525127 Edited 24 October 2025 – 07:52:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • upgrades now give a 50% higher chance on commands when you don't have any

  • upgrades FOR commands 90% of the time only show up when you have one in your inventory (you will have to save it to upgrade it) so you dont get upgrades for stuff you dont use anymore

  • the hack command was buffed and can now be upgraded with "more rocket health" giving the hacked rockets enough health to kill multiple rockets in a rampage

Changed files in this update

Depot 3884501
